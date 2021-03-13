Delores Fay Baehr

Delores Fay Baehr, 78, of Blue Springs, died Friday, March 12, 2021 at her home. She was born on August 28, 1942 at rural Filley. She attended Cedar Bend country school, graduated from Filley High School in 1959, and attended Lincoln Business school. She worked for the State of Nebraska Department of Education. On June 17, 1962, she married Arnold Baehr and they moved to the farm near Blue Springs in 1968 where she helped Arnold as a farmwife and homemaker. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. She was a former Sunday school and VBS teacher. Delores enjoyed Nebraska sports, reading, traveling, writing letters, and spending time with friends and family. Delores was a kind and loving person, adored by her family and friends. She was always positive and upbeat and had a smile for everyone. She found joy and happiness in simple things, like baking a new recipe, going antiquing with her sisters and friends, or watching Nebraska volleyball, football, and basketball. She also enjoyed inviting her friends over and cooking delicious meals for them. She always put others' needs first and never sought attention for the good deeds she did. She had a big heart, and entertained at the local nursing homes, sharing her love of old quilts, dishes, or clothing styles from years past. She also sent cards and wrote letters to family members in different states, those away at college, and to many military people from church. Sometimes, she even sent a bag of her famous cookies with those letters. She had a strong faith that carried her through life's good times and hard times. She was, and will always be, deeply loved by her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband Arnold Baehr; son, Dean A. Baehr of Blue Springs; daughter Julie (Patrick) Rethman of Parker, CO; five grandchildren, Devan Baehr, Shelby Baehr, Preston Baehr, Jacob Rethman, and Elise Rethman; sisters, Dorothy (Wayne) Trauernicht of Beatrice, Caroline (Gary) Ideus of Filley, and Ruth Buss of Sterling; brothers-in-law, Richard Baehr and Donald Baehr (Cindy); sister-in-law, Carol (Jim) Frerichs; step-brother-in-law, Ronald (Gloria) Paben; step-sister-in-law, Kathy Paben; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elizabeth (Evers) Jurgens; daughter-in-law, Mindy Baehr; parents-in-law, Arnold Baehr and Lena Baehr Paben; step-father-in-law, Henry Paben; brother-in-law, Richard Buss; sisters-in-law, Marilus Baehr and Lynette Baehr; step-brother-in-law, Richard Paben; nephews, Robby Baehr and Paul Baehr; special family friend, Tobias Schade of Germany.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. Masks are recommended. If you would like to watch Delores's funeral service livestreamed, please go to the church's Facebook page. A family prayer service will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Monday at the church. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Saturday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and one hour preceding the service at the church on Monday. The family will greet relatives and friends Sunday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to Zion Lutheran Cemetery and GBM Brain Cancer research with Duane Busboom and Kathy Otto in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.