Delores C. Rahe
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Delores C. Rahe

Delores C. Rahe, 83, of Beatrice passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at her home. She was born January 28, 1937 in Beatrice to Harm and Ida (Busboom) Sanders. Delores graduated from Holmesville High School in 1955 and then Attended Peru State College. Delores married Delbert H. Rahe on April 26, 1959 in Beatrice. She operated a home day care for ten years and then went to work for Dee's Day Care for thirty years, retiring at the age of 62. Delores was a Sunday School Teacher for thirty years at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Foster Grandmother for nine years at St. Paul's Lutheran School, PTA member and Brownie Leader. She enjoyed sending cards to people, always baking M&M cookies, and sugar cookies during the holidays. She loved her McDonalds coffee group. She was a proud block house during the years the girls were in school and Delores never met a stranger.

Delores is survived by her three daughters, Angela (Sheldon) Franklin of Greenville, TX, Patricia (Gary) Schenaman of Lincoln, Sheila (Shawn) Murray of Crossroads, TX; three grandchildren, Derek (Kristin) Franklin, Lee Schenaman, Jennifer Schenaman; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Frances (Gordon) Steinbrook of Columbus; one brother, Duane (Sylvia) Sanders of Beatrice; one brother-in-law, Kenneth (Ruth) Rahe of Belleville, KS. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harm & Ida Sanders; husband, Delbert Rahe (2017); parents-in-law, Henry and Anna Rahe; two sisters-in-law, Barb Sanders and Marjorie Huls; one brother-in-law, Melvin Rahe.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Pallbearers for Delores' service are Derek Franklin, Lee Schenaman, John Sanders, James Huls, Rob Rahe, Scott Steinbrook and Lee Steinbrook. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. The service will be livestreamed on Fox Funeral Home's Facebook page. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting friends and relatives from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Lincoln Memorial Park, meet at gate 2 at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul Lutheran School in Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral & Cremation Services of Beatrice.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Dec
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Dec
22
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Dec
22
Burial
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park - Gate 2
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for the passing of my cousin Delores, So sorry we can not be there for we are in Georgia, but will keep you all in our prayers. Have some wonderful memories of Delores and all her family. We love you all and my our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ keep you all in His loving care.
Bob and Joyce Bernard
December 22, 2020
