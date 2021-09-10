Dena H. Trauernicht

Dena H. Trauernicht, 97, of Beatrice passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at home. She was born March 23, 1924 at Filley and attended the Sunny Slope Country School of rural Filley. She was baptized on April 18, 1924 and confirmed on April 10, 1938, both at Zion Lutheran Church by Pastor J.B. Reents. She was married to Alfred Trauernicht on January 24, 1943 at the Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell and they lived and farmed the home place near Pickrell until moving into Beatrice on August 5, 1993. Dena was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church and had been a member of the Ladies Choral Group, was a charter member of WELCA and sewed many of the alter cloths for the church. She worked as a seamstress and specialized in sewing custom draperies She enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle, her figurine bird collection, traveling with family and friends, baking, cooking and holidays with family.

Survivors include two sons, Jim (Sonya Haney) Trauernicht and Dean Trauernicht, all of Beatrice; three daughters, Nelvie (Leon) Lienemann of Princeton, Malinda Stanley of Omaha and Marilee (Gary) Spitsnogle of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren, Thad (Stormy) Lienemann, Shawn (Brenda) Stanley, Erin Stanley, Alicia Jones, Katrina Trauernicht, Jared (Gina) Trauernicht, Derek (Melissa) Spitsnogle, Shannon Spitsnogle and fiancé Isaiah Gandy, Jennifer Wise, Tyler Trauernicht and Andrew (Kemmoly) Miller; 24 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Leona Trauernicht and Arlene Kelle; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Anna Gronewold Jurgens; husband, Alfred in 1995; grandson, Trevor Lienemann; two brothers, John and Henry Jurgens; sister, Marie Trauernicht.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. A family prayer service will be held at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the Zion Lutheran Cemetery or Zion Lutheran Church with LaVerne and Shirley Wolken and Walter and Audrey Trauernicht in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.