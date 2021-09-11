Dena H. Trauernicht

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. A family prayer service will be held at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to the Zion Lutheran Cemetery or Zion Lutheran Church with LaVerne and Shirley Wolken and Walter and Audrey Trauernicht in charge.