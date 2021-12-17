Menu
Denise Schlake
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Denise M. Schlake

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Christ Community Church of Beatrice with Pastor Dan Martin officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at a later date. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Christ Community Music Ministry with Kurt Wallman and Melinda Chleboun in charge. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing, but a book will be available for signatures on Sunday from noon until 5:00 p.m. and on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m at the Fox Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. www.foxfuneralhome.net


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Dec
21
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
Christ Community Church of Beatrice
NE
Dec
21
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Christ Community Church of Beatrice
NE
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We will cherish her memory
Marvin and Doris Kenfield
December 21, 2021
May God wrap his arms around the family during this difficult time. She will be truly missed.
Donna Stover
December 15, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers to all. Such a beautiful woman inside and out.
Crystal Rhoden
December 15, 2021
Her big smile, beautiful voice & bubbly personality will be missed. Thoughts & prayers during this difficult time.
Miranda Kelle Meints
December 15, 2021
