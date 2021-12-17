Denise M. Schlake

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Christ Community Church of Beatrice with Pastor Dan Martin officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at a later date. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Christ Community Music Ministry with Kurt Wallman and Melinda Chleboun in charge. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing, but a book will be available for signatures on Sunday from noon until 5:00 p.m. and on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m at the Fox Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. www.foxfuneralhome.net