Denise M. Schlake

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Christ Community Church of Beatrice with Pastor Dan Martin officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at a later date. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Christ Community Music Ministry with Kurt Wallman and Melinda Chleboun in charge. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. www.foxfuneralhome.net