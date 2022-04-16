Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Dennis Byars

Dennis Michael Byars

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest and Pastor Megan Morrow officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page and web page. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the church. The body will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and at the church one hour preceding the service on Tuesday. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery with military honors provided by Bitting-Norman Post #27, American Legion, United States Army National Guard, and the Legion Riders. A memorial has been established to Mosaic – Beatrice Program; Region V Foundation, and Nebraska Synod, ELCA, with Dr. Dave and Mickey Gleason and John and Barb Rypma in charge. Sign Dennis' online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Apr. 16, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
