Dennis F. Leners

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church of rural Elk Creek with Pastor Bill Cornelius and Pastor Tim Llewellyn officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Social distancing and masks are optional. Burial will be at the Filley Cemetery of Filley with military graveside honors conducted by Fisher Post #367 of the Virginia American Legion. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to St. Peter's Lutheran Church and the Virginia American Legion. Closed casket visitation will be held one hour preceding the service at the church on Tuesday.