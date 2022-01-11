Dennis L. Free

Dennis L. Free, 77 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at his home early Saturday morning, January 8, 2022. He was born on May 20, 1944 at Deshler to LaVern and Lily (Buresh) Free. He graduated from Deshler High School and from the College of Hair Design barber school in Lincoln. Dennis and Joycelyn Cripe were married on December 8, 1968 and then lived in Beatrice. He had been a barber in Beatrice for over 50 years and owned and operated R&D Barbers in Beatrice. He was a member of the Christ Church Episcopal in Beatrice. He enjoyed playing softball, fishing, hunting, woodworking and playing cards and Cribbage. Dennis was an avid dog lover and loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Joyce; sons Patrick (Rochelled) Free of Palm Bay, FL and Eric (Tanya) Free of Grand Island; daughter Tonya (Curt) Beckenhauer of Beatrice; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sister Nancy (Dallen) Johnsen of Beatrice; sister and brothers-in-law Candy Petersen of Beatrice, Mike (Jackie) Cripe of Elgin, Ill., and Jim (Donna) Cripe of Bloomfield; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son Scott (2015).

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Christ Church Episcopal with Reverend Marilyn Hasemann officiating. The service will be Livestreamed on YouTube on the Christ Church Episcopal Beatrice page. Interment in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state Tuesday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and not at the church. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Dennis' online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.