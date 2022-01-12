Dennis L. Free

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Christ Church Episcopal with Reverend Marilyn Hasemann officiating. The service will be Livestreamed on YouTube on the Christ Church Episcopal Beatrice page. Interment in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Dennis' online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.