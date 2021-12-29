Menu
Dennis Luckey
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Dennis Edward Luckey

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. View the service online by going to the funeral home's website and clicking on the "Livestream" link provided. Military rites will be provided by Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion of Beatrice. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. A register book will be available from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Fox Funeral Home. Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Veterans Club of Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
So sorry to hear about the passing of Dennis. May God comfort you all at this time. It's been a long time we have seen each other. Hope this finds you well. Love and peace to you all
ED and Kathy Scribner
Other
December 24, 2021
