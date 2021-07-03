Dick A. McCourtney

Dick A. McCourtney, 85 years of age, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on July 3, 1935 near Table Rock to Mike and Beatrice (Epley) McCourtney. Dick was a 1953 graduate of Beatrice High School. He had been employed as an insurance agent for over 17 years for Metropolitan Life, and over 15 years for American Family. He moved back to Beatrice from Lincoln in 1997. Dick was a member of AA since 1985; member of Masonic Lodge in Beatrice since 1953; and charter president of the Eagles Club #4111 in Lincoln. He enjoyed hunting, camping, and being an active member and supporter of AA.

Survivors include 4 sons, Donald L. McCourtney and wife Jana from Richmond, VA, Dick A. McCourtney, and Dean A. McCourtney and wife Joni, all from Salina, KS, and Dennis L. McCourtney from Beatrice; 5 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; sisters Cora (Charles) Tweedie of Lincoln and Joyce (Richard) Duitsman of Beatrice; brothers Bill McCourtney of Fallen, NV and Charles (Sue) Estes of Leavenworth, KS; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Mike McCourtney and Beatrice (Epley) Schank; and sister-in-law Jean McCourtney.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. The service will also be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation has taken place. A memorial has been established to the Beatrice Humane Society with the funeral home in charge. Sign Dick's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.