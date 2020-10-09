Donald C. Wollenburg

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt with Reverend Travis Panning officiating. The service will also be livestreamed on the church facebook page. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors provided by the US. Navy and the DeWitt American Legion. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the body will lie in state Saturday one hour preceding the funeral at the church. Family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. The family asks that masks be worn at all public events listed. A memorial has been established to the church and the Beatrice Community Hospital Home Health and Hospice programs with the funeral home in charge. Sign Don's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.