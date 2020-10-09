Menu
Search
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Donald C. Wollenburg

Donald C. Wollenburg

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt with Reverend Travis Panning officiating. The service will also be livestreamed on the church facebook page. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors provided by the US. Navy and the DeWitt American Legion. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the body will lie in state Saturday one hour preceding the funeral at the church. Family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. The family asks that masks be worn at all public events listed. A memorial has been established to the church and the Beatrice Community Hospital Home Health and Hospice programs with the funeral home in charge. Sign Don's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Lying in State
11:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street, Beatrice, NE 68310
Oct
10
Lying in State
10:00p.m. - 11:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
, DeWitt, Nebraska
Oct
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
livestreamed on the church facebook page
Oct
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
, DeWitt, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Kayla, My sympathy and prayers to you and your entire family in the passing of your dad.
Sharon Krueger
October 7, 2020