Donald Dwayne Hevelone

Donald Dwayne Hevelone of Wilber passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the age of 83. He was born in Beatrice to Samuel Delbert and Violet (Gordon) Hevelone of Lincoln.

Don is survived by his wife JoAnn; children Karen Wilson, Des Moines, IA, Deanna (Dan) Faimon, Wilber, Dawnya (Rick) Dreiling, Grant, Richard Wilson, Boulder, CO, Eric Hevelone, Omaha; 14 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pat Sumpter of Des Moines, IA; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel Delbert and Violet Hevelone; mother- and father-in-law Irene and Chester Sumpter; foster daughter Bonnie Poppel; grandson Michael Dreiling; brother Kenneth Hevelone; sister Donna Wittstruck; brothers-in-law Maynard Wittstruck, Don Bieghler and William Sumpter; son-in-law Donnie Hansen; sisters-in-law Phyllis Bieghler and Joy Hevelone.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Peace United Methodist Church of Plymouth with a funeral service to follow. 103 W Main St, Plymouth, NE 68424. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Memorials suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.