Donald A. Epp Jr.

Donald A. Epp Jr., 72 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was born in Beatrice on December 15, 1947 to Donald and Marjorie (Thimm) Epp Sr. Don graduated from Wymore High School in Wymore and received his bachelor's degree from Bethel College in Newton, KS. Don and Jeanette Bryson were married on December 15, 2002. He was a member of the Beatrice Mennonite Church and had been on the church council, taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and had been the Youth Director. Don really enjoyed farming and attending community and high school events.

Survivors include his wife Jeanette and her son Leon (Sue) Bryson, her grandchildren Samantha (Tanner), Tina (Xavier), and Xzavier, and her great-granddaughter Aurora; his mother Marj Epp of Beatrice; siblings Roger (Elaine) Epp of Kansas, Curt (Sarah) Epp of Lincoln, Beth (Doug) Unruh of Newton, KS, and Denise (Robert) Schlake of Pickrell; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Don was preceded in death by his father Donald A. Epp Sr. (2015); and infant brother Martin Epp.

Due to the current pandemic, Celebration of Life services, visitation and inurnment will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather to sing and tell stories. These are things that Don always enjoyed. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. A memorial has been established to the Mennonite Central Committee and Lutheran World Relief with the funeral home in charge. Sign Don's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.