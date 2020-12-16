Donald Pearle Nickeson

Donald Pearle Nickeson, 90, of Fillmore, CA. passed away December 11, 2020 of natural causes. He was born on July 13, 1930 in Beatrice. While serving in the Air Force, Donald met and married Loretta Ann Dobosch in Tacoma, WA. He then chose to further his education and become a Physicist in Aerospace, retiring 25 years later from Point Mago, Oxnard, CA. As a couple, they were very successful in breeding and showing Appaloosa horses, many of which became champions and were sold around the world.

Donald is survived by his children, Roxanna Nickeson, Thomas Nickeson, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sister Eva Mathias Meyn; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years; his parents Pearle and Florence (Mann) Nickeson; brothers, Thomas and Richard Nickeson; son, Timothy Dee Nickeson; sister, Betty Nickeson; brothers-in-law, John Mathias, Maurice Meyn and Don Johnson.

Inurnment of Donald and Loretta will be at Diller cemetery at a later date in 2021.