Donald "Don" Van Eperen
1938 - 2022
BORN
1938
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Donald "Don" VanEperen

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at American Lutheran Church in Filley with Pastor Jonathan Jensen officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Filley Cemetery south of Filley. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the church basement. A register book will be available to sign on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice with Wayne and Carla Hill in charge. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE
Jan
11
Prayer Service
10:15a.m.
church basement
NE
Jan
11
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
American Lutheran Church
Filley , NE
Funeral services provided by:
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Don and I were classmates at the old South School and neighbors on South 9th Street when our family moved into the Heckathorn home across the street. He was a good friend and playmate, but I never heard from him after he moved away. I am happy he led such a long and useful life and had a large family. Ted Heckathorn Idaho Falls, Idaho
Ted Heckathorn
January 18, 2022
