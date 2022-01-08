Donald "Don" VanEperen

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at American Lutheran Church in Filley with Pastor Jonathan Jensen officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Filley Cemetery south of Filley. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the church basement. A register book will be available to sign on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice with Wayne and Carla Hill in charge. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.