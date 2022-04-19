Donna Mae Johnson

Donna Mae Johnson passed away peacefully from this life to her eternal home in Heaven on April 5, 2022. Donna was born June 1, 1938 to Gordas and Margaret (Hunker) Whitcomb and was one of three children. Donna went to high school in West Point. She and Allen F. (Bud) Johnson from Oakland were married on February 6, 1955.

Donna is survived by her children Jo Ann (Jeff) Willnerd, Michael (Lori) Johnson, Linda (Randy) Michaels, Margaret Kelly Johnson, and Jack (Donna) Johnson; 9 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; brother Gordy (Carol) Whitcomb; brothers-in-law August Delisi and Roger Johnson; sisters-in-law Kristi Peterson, Sandi Paulsen and Mitzi (Dale) Anderson; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Allen (Bud); sister Marlene Delisi; and her beloved granddaughter Tara Southwick.

Private family graveside services will be held on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at the Pioneer Cemetery at Oakland. There will be no public visitation, but you may sign Donna's online guest book at wwww.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.