Doris Ann (Becker) Evers

Doris Ann (Becker) Evers, 81, of Beatrice died after a brief illness on Tuesday night, December 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 4, 1939 to Adrian and Hilda (Pint) Becker in Cedar Falls, IA. She married Loren Evers on October 20, 1962 in Waterloo, IA. To this union they were blessed with two children, Lisa on July 4, 1964, and Jeffrey on July 4, 1965. Doris and Loren raised their family, lived, and worked in Cuba City, WI and Hudson, IA. She was employed by Keith Ford Motor Company and the Cooperative of Hudson, both in Hudson, IA. In 2003, they purchased a home in the Flowing Springs community in Beatrice.

Survivors include her loving husband, Loren of Beatrice; daughter, Lisa Dorn of Adams; son, Jeffrey (Salatha) Evers of Westerville, OH; one granddaughter, Anna (Devin) Wolken of Crab Orchard; two grandsons, Ryan Dorn & fiancée Kirsten Sullivan of Adams and Samuel Evers of Westerville, OH; two sisters, Vernita (Maury) Schmitz of Overland Park, KS, and Norma Bertch of Papillion; four brothers, Bob (Fay) Becker of Big Lake, MN, Dan (Pat) Becker, Tom (Nancy) Becker, and David Becker and Cathy Merritt, all of Waterloo, IA; one brother-in-law, Kenneth Evers of Wenatchee, WA; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Larry Becker; her parents-in-law; special son-in-law, Wesley Dorn; one brother-in-law, Bill Bertch; two sisters-in-law, Linda Evers and Mary Becker; two nephews and one niece.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Father Rand Langhorst officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at all times. If you would like to watch Doris's funeral service livestreamed, please go to Fox Funeral Home's Facebook page. Burial will be at the Highland Cemetery of Adams. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home and then one hour preceding the service on Monday. A memorial has been established to St. Joseph Catholic School in Beatrice and BCH Hospice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.