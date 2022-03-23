Menu
Dorothy Brott
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Dorothy M. Brott

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. Inurnment will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at Blue Springs Cemetery in Blue Springs. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Mar. 23, 2022.
So sorry to hear of Dorothy's passing. I will be out of town on vacation & won't be able to attend the funeral. Hope you are well & sorry I will miss seeing you. My sympathy to the families. Karen
Karen Chloupek
March 18, 2022
