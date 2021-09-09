Dorothy Mae Cook

Dorothy Mae Cook, 90, of Oketo, KS, passed away September 7, 2021 at Community Memorial Healthcare in Marysville.

Survivors include children, Linda Holsan, Wymore; Darrell (Eva) Cook, Oketo, KS; John (Gloria) Cook, Oketo, KS; Kim (O.C.) McMurrary, Barneston; Bridi Kallenbach, Wamego, KS; sisters, Shirley (Jerry) Wiese, Ft. Collins, CO, Sharon Keedy, Wymore; brothers, Robert Pike and Jerry Nichols, Cheyenne, WY, Mike (Kay) Pike, Wymore; and 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 12 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 13 at United Methodist Church in Marysville. Burial will be in Oketo Cemetery. A memorial fund is established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville.