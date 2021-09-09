Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Mae Cook
FUNERAL HOME
Kinsley Mortuary, Inc. - Marysville
1006 Broadway
Marysville, KS

Dorothy Mae Cook

Dorothy Mae Cook, 90, of Oketo, KS, passed away September 7, 2021 at Community Memorial Healthcare in Marysville.

Survivors include children, Linda Holsan, Wymore; Darrell (Eva) Cook, Oketo, KS; John (Gloria) Cook, Oketo, KS; Kim (O.C.) McMurrary, Barneston; Bridi Kallenbach, Wamego, KS; sisters, Shirley (Jerry) Wiese, Ft. Collins, CO, Sharon Keedy, Wymore; brothers, Robert Pike and Jerry Nichols, Cheyenne, WY, Mike (Kay) Pike, Wymore; and 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 12 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 13 at United Methodist Church in Marysville. Burial will be in Oketo Cemetery. A memorial fund is established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kinsley Mortuary, Inc. - Marysville
1006 Broadway, Marysville, KS
Sep
13
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
United Methodist Church
Marysville, KS
Funeral services provided by:
Kinsley Mortuary, Inc. - Marysville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kinsley Mortuary, Inc. - Marysville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.