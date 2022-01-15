Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dorothy Gallisath
FUNERAL HOME
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street
Wymore, NE

Dorothy L. Gallisath

Dorothy L. (Chapman) Gallisath, age 93 of Beatrice, formerly of Wymore, passed away at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln on January 13, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Jon Palmquist officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the family's choice for future designation. Sign Dorothy's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
Jan
19
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
Jan
19
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I want to express my sorrow at the loss of Dorothy. Her father and my grandfather were brothers. and I fondly remember her from my childhood. My sympathy goes out to the entire family. I regret my health did not allow me to attend her funeral. Please know I have been thinking of her. God bless to all.
Larry Chapman
January 24, 2022
I am so sorry to hear this sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with the Gallisath family. May God comfort you and give you strength as you grieve her passing.
Robbie Uhl
January 24, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results