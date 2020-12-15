Menu
Dorothy Grummert
1917 - 2020
BORN
1917
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury
2414 H Street
Fairbury, NE

Dorothy Grummert

Dorothy Grummert was born December 10, 1917 to Kasper and Tillie (Bettin) Schwab at rural Plymouth. She was called to her heavenly home on December 12, 2020 at the Heritage Care Center in Fairbury at the age of 103 years and 2 days. Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Plymouth. On January 19, 1941, she was married to Adolf Grummert at Peace Lutheran Church rural Plymouth. They farmed near Jansen until 1961, then moving to Jansen. Two children were born, Carol Ann and Darol Dann. Dorothy enjoyed visiting with family and friends. She had such a love of God and devotion to her family, enjoying her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was so very proud of them all! She worked many years at Boogaarts Grocery in Fairbury. She received an award for assembling books for the Braille at Harbine. In her early years, she and her husband were members of a saddle club. Dorothy loved God's creation, nature and all it's beauty.

Preceding her in death were husband Adolf, son-in-law Jerry Mumby, brothers Harry (Helen) Schwab, Art (Lila) Schwab, sisters Gertrude Morgan, Margaret (A.J.) Burseen. Brother-in-law Ernest (Elizabeth) Grummert, sister-in-laws Ella (Bill) Bockelman, Meta (Henry) Weichel, Hulda Grummert.

Survivors include a daughter Carol Mumby and friend Wes Boettcher of Fairbury, son Darol and wife Judy Grummert of Daykin, granddaughter Carrie and Shawn Keslar of Clatonia, grandsons Matthew and Leslie Grummert of Fremont, Mitchell and Traci Grummert of Gretna, and Michael and Keri Grummert of Lincoln, great-grandchildren Alysa and Lilly Grummert, Wyatt, Weston and Jackson Grummert, Bronx Grummert, Eric and Sarah Bridgmon, Shaylee Keslar, Cash Keslar, Boone Keslar, great-great-grandchildren Brantley and Jesse Bridgmon, special cousin and good friend Nancy Bettin with many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with services. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
Fairbury, NE
Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home - Fairbury
