Duane E. Daubendiek
1934 - 2020
BORN
October 10, 1934
DIED
November 17, 2020

Duane E. Daubendiek

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Lincoln. Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Social distancing and masks will be required at all public events. Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orphan Grain Train or Mission Central in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harman-Wright Mortuary
623 Elk St, Beatrice, NE 68310
Nov
20
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
, Beatrice, Nebraska
