Duane J. Lintz

Duane J. Lintz, 59, of Edgerton, KS died Sunday morning, January 9, 2022, from cancer at his mother's Beatrice residence. He was born on November 30, 1962 at Beatrice to Donald and Odetta (Kleine) Lintz. He graduated from Tri County High School and then attended Highland Community College on a football scholarship. He went on to attend Missouri Western State University and graduated with his bachelor's from Emporia State University in 1986. He later received his graduate degree from MidAmerica Nazarene University. Duane was an educator in Kansas public schools for almost 35 years, including Lowther Middle School (Emporia), Spring Hill High School and Paola High School, where he taught English, communication and theatre, and was a beloved speech and debate coach. While he was notorious for his gruff exterior, everyone who spent time with Duane recognized it as a façade for a giving heart. He was an advocate for fellow teachers, fighting to ensure their voices were heard by state unions and local school boards. He was especially known for his dedication to his students – he often said "teaching is not just what I do, it's who I am." Outside of the classroom, he was a proud father and grandfather with a love for Husker football, John Wayne westerns, playing cribbage and tinkering in his garage.

Duane is survived by his four children; daughters, Taylor (Justin) Lintz Chaney of Gardner, KS, Carley Lintz of Chicago, IL, Kaila (Zachary) Hyatt of Kansas City, MO, and stepson, Brett Blackman of Stillwell, KS; seven grandchildren; mother, Odetta Lintz of Beatrice; brothers, Allen (Tammy) Lintz of Tobias, Douglas (Jane) Lintz of DeWitt, and Charles, Sr. (Sandy) Lintz of Glenvil; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Lintz, who died on May 21, 2013.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Masks are strongly encouraged for the service. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. A book for signatures will be available at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from 11:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Paola Education Association Scholarship Fund for students planning to go into education. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home and Cremations Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.