Duane J. Lintz

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Masks are strongly encouraged for the service. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. A book for signatures will be available at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from 11:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Paola Education Association Scholarship Fund for students planning to go into education. www.foxfuneralhome.net