Edith Norris
1919 - 2020
BORN
1919
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home - Columbus
1068 S. High St
Columbus, OH

Edith O. Norris

Edith O. Norris, 101, passed away on December 9, 2020 in Columbus, OH. She was born November 30, 1919 to Joseph and Elizabeth (Cross) Willey in Liberty. She grew up on a farm near Liberty and graduated from Barneston High School. She was a proud alumna of Peru State College where she received her teaching degree. She taught math and history in the Gage County area. In 1943, she married Robert E. Williams and to this union four sons were born. She settled in Wymore where she was active in Eastern Star, Wymore United Methodist Church, enjoyed card club, sewing and quilting. The family moved to Holdrege in 1960 then relocated to Columbus, OH in 1968. There she worked at United Commercial Travelers. She returned to Wymore, NE in 1983 to care for her mother, Elizabeth Willey. She married Robert Norris of Wymore in 1995 and they shared many happy years together. In 2016, she moved to Columbus, OH to be near her son, Brad Williams and his family. She enjoyed living at her senior community, The Forum at Knightsbridge, and she attended Trinity United Methodist Church. Edith was a loving mother, daughter, wife, and friend whose grace, wit, kindness, intelligence, and joy leave a lasting legacy to her family and all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Edgar, brother Richard Willey, niece Elizabeth Willey, and spouses Robert Williams and Robert Norris. She is survived by her three sons Brian Williams (Carol) of Cypress, TX, Bruce Williams (Nancy) of Scottsdale, AZ, and Brad Williams (Teri) of Columbus, OH; a step-son, four grandchildren (spouses), four step-grandchildren (spouses), two great-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID 19 there will be no services at this time. Burial will be in the Liberty, NE cemetery at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.MaederQuintTiberi.com. Donations may be made in Edith's memory to The Wymore United Methodist Church, 121 S 10th St., Wymore, NE 68466.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 19, 2020.
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home - Columbus
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Edith at UCT. Every afternoon we split a coke and talked about life. She was a calming spirit to this very young (at the time) girl. I never met a more interesting person. Prayers for the family. I don't drink Coke anymore....but I'm popping open a Coke tonight and toast this remarkable lady !
Debbi Myers
December 21, 2020
I so remember Edith and of course Aunt Bessie! I´m Elmo Willey (son of Earl) daughter. My sisters and brother saw this obituary in the Beatrice Daily Sun and wished to extend our sympathy to your family. Her and Aunt Bessie certainly lived a long and love filled life.
Janiefralin (Willey)
December 19, 2020
I only knew Edith briefly when we both lived at The Forum. She was so pleasant and had a lovely smile. Her local family was caring and thoughtful, as I'm sure Edith was when she was able. It is a joy to know such caring people.
Norma M. Wilhelm
Friend
December 17, 2020
