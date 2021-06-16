Edward Wayne Wit

Edward Wayne Wit, age 82, of Fremont, passed away June 7, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens.

Preceded in death by his wife Nancy, his parents and brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Ramona Luce. Survived by his sister LaVella Schwartz of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter Sherry Nutsch of Beatrice; stepsons Garland (Patti) Stewart of Fremont, Chad (Laurie) Stewart of Ocala, FL and Jesse Stewart of Omaha; 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, at Dugan Funeral Chapel from 4-7 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be directed to family for later designation. Condolences may be left at wwww.duganchapel.com.