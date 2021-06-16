Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edward Wayne Wit
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave
Fremont, NE

Edward Wayne Wit

Edward Wayne Wit, age 82, of Fremont, passed away June 7, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens.

Preceded in death by his wife Nancy, his parents and brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Ramona Luce. Survived by his sister LaVella Schwartz of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter Sherry Nutsch of Beatrice; stepsons Garland (Patti) Stewart of Fremont, Chad (Laurie) Stewart of Ocala, FL and Jesse Stewart of Omaha; 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, at Dugan Funeral Chapel from 4-7 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be directed to family for later designation. Condolences may be left at wwww.duganchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE
Jun
19
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
751 N Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dugan Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
sorry to hear of your loss,Wayne was a long time friend,lots of fun memories we had with him and Nancy.
Vernon and Peggy peterson
Friend
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results