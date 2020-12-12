Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Edwin McBain
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020

Edwin R. McBain

Edwin R. McBain was born Dec. 30, 1950 and passed away Nov. 23, 2020.

The family of Ed McBain would like to thank the staff of BSDC, current and former, as well as volunteers and community, for their care and friendship. Ed died unexpectedly from heart failure, but was Covid positive and exhibiting symptoms. We wish to encourage everyone to seriously adhere to public health protocols. Ed was helpful and kind, and enjoyed car rides, going to restaurants, and reassuring everyone they need not worry because it will be "all right."

A memorial service will be held at BSDC when people can gather again and be all right. If anyone wishes to make a memorial, the family suggests a local food bank is appropriate.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.