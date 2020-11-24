Menu
Eileen G. Damkroger

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt with Reverend Travis Panning officiating. The service will also be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, DeWitt. The body will lie in state at the church one hour preceding the service on Wednesday. Family prayer service at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Wearing masks are required and social distancing will be observed at all public events. A memorial has been established to the church, Dewitt Legion Auxiliary, and the DeWitt Volunteer Fire Dept. with the funeral home in charge. Sign Eileen's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Nov. 24, 2020.
