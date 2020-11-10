Eileen Oltman

Eileen Oltman, 84, of Marysville, KS, died November 5 in Marysville. Eileen was a teacher for over 40 years. Starting in a one room schoolhouse and then moved to Central Elementary School in Marysville. Most importantly, Eileen was a farmer's wife, mother and grandmother. Eileen was herself a farmer and enjoyed gardening, cooking and taking care of and feeding every person and animal she encountered. Eileen enjoyed dancing with Allen, her husband, and loved Polka music that she could blast at any chance in the car to the delight of her children! Eileen will be missed and remembered by so many. Her wit and sense of humor will last a lifetime. Her wisdom, kindness and love were unlimited and will not be extinguished with her passing.

Survivors include her children, Valerie Oltman, Marysville, and Tava (David) Sowers, Auburn Hills, MI; sisters, Connie (Kent) Adee, Long Island, NY, and MaraLou (Jeff) Rhodes, Wichita, KS; grandson, Brady Allen Sowers; and seven nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Oltman, and her parents.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville. Due to COVID restrictions the family will not be present. A private graveside service will be held in the Marysville City Cemetery. A memorial fund will be established. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary, 1006 Broadway, Marysville, KS.