Elden E. Johnson

Elden E. Johnson, age 89 of Wymore passed away peacefully, NOT FROM COVID, at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center on December 14, 2020. He was born in Nebraska City on November 15, 1931 to Elmer and Cozina (Handy) Johnson. He was a graduate of Nebraska City High School. Elden served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. On December 28, 1952, he was united in marriage to Dixie Eklund. He worked as an engineer for Burlington Northern and enjoyed raising Appaloosa horses, hunting, golfing, woodcarving and playing pool.

Survivors include his sons, E. Scott Johnson and wife Phyllis of Lincoln and Wade Johnson and wife Jean of Lincoln; daughter, Laura Johnson of Beatrice; grandchildren, Jeremy Johnson, Kristy Jensen, Amanda Burndt, and Jessica Roberts; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Lou Lechner of Beatrice; brother-in-law, Jerry Eklund of Washington; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dixie on December 25, 2016, and his parents-in-law.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial will be at the Wymore Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the funeral home Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans and Puppies Behind Bars with the funeral home in charge.