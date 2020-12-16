Menu
Elden E. Johnsen
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street
Wymore, NE

Elden E. Johnson

Elden E. Johnson, age 89 of Wymore passed away peacefully, NOT FROM COVID, at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center on December 14, 2020. He was born in Nebraska City on November 15, 1931 to Elmer and Cozina (Handy) Johnson. He was a graduate of Nebraska City High School. Elden served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. On December 28, 1952, he was united in marriage to Dixie Eklund. He worked as an engineer for Burlington Northern and enjoyed raising Appaloosa horses, hunting, golfing, woodcarving and playing pool.

Survivors include his sons, E. Scott Johnson and wife Phyllis of Lincoln and Wade Johnson and wife Jean of Lincoln; daughter, Laura Johnson of Beatrice; grandchildren, Jeremy Johnson, Kristy Jensen, Amanda Burndt, and Jessica Roberts; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Lou Lechner of Beatrice; brother-in-law, Jerry Eklund of Washington; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dixie on December 25, 2016, and his parents-in-law.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial will be at the Wymore Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the funeral home Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans and Puppies Behind Bars with the funeral home in charge. Sign Elden's online guest book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
Dec
17
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
Dec
18
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
Dec
18
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy to Eldon's family. Dixie has been waiting for him. I am sure he was ready to be with her. I thought highly of both of them. Very good people. Don Schuller
Don Schuller
December 16, 2020
I send my sympathy to Elden´s family, know my prayers are with him. He is now sharing time with Larry. Having a good talk. Love Rachel
Rachel Lottman
December 16, 2020
