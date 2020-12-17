Menu
Elden Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street
Wymore, NE

Elden E. Johnson

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial will be at the Wymore Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Friday. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required at all services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans and Puppies Behind Bars with the funeral home in charge. Sign Elden's online guest book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
Dec
18
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
505 N. 9th Street, Wymore, NE
Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home - Wymore
Elden and I were like brothers and would go hunting near Wymore. We slept in Eklund's hay barn. Eventually, Elden made those hunting trips to Wymore by himself. We have always been very "close". That closeness continued over the years, including my wife, Katie . We will miss his caring, his kindness, and that little grin and teasing comments.
Van and Katie Fletcher
December 17, 2020
