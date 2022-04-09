Eldon Bohlmeyer

Eldon Bohlmeyer, 92, of Greeley, CO died Saturday, April 2 in the comfort of his own home. He was born March 4, 1930 in Plymouth. On July 2, 1961, Eldon married Dolores Eileen Weber, the love of his life for 55 years. He served in the US Air Force from 1950-1954 during the Korean War. Eldon worked as an assistant manager at Producers Livestock Credit Corporation from 1959 to 1985 when he retired. When not working, he enjoyed caring for his acreage outside of Brighton, CO. One of his favorite places was Hawaii where he and his wife visited many times but truly Mile High was his favorite place as he was an avid Bronco fan and season ticket holder for over 50 years. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Community Church in Lakewood, CO since 1957. He attended Trinity Episcopal Church when he moved to Greeley, CO in 2005.

Survivors include his son Martin Bohlmeyer of Kersey, CO and daughters Jerie Lynn Redding of Mesa, AZ and Amy Shenkenberg of Greeley, CO; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; brother Vernon Bohlmeyer of Kansas City, MO. He was preceded in death by his sister Donnalene Liska, brothers Ronald Bohlmeyer and Delmar Bohlmeyer and his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Community Church, 8001 W 23rd Ave., Lakewood, CO 80214.