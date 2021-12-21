Menu
Elizabeth Leach
1914 - 2021
Elizabeth "Louise" Leach

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice. The service will also be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Interment in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the church one hour preceding the service on Thursday. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Louise's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street, Beatrice, NE
Dec
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel - Beatrice
708 North 6th Street, Beatrice, NE
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Beatrice, NE
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.