Elizabeth Anne Schmitz

It is with great sadness that Mr. and Mrs. Terence Schmitz of Lincoln and Sydney, Australia announce the death of their oldest daughter, Elizabeth Anne Schmitz, (Feb 1, 1971). Elizabeth passed away in the presence of family, on Sunday, September 26th, 2021 in Sydney, Australia, following a vigorous and challenging struggle with cancer. Elizabeth was a past student of Lincoln Elementary School and Paddock Lane Public School in Beatrice.

Elizabeth is the granddaughter of Marcella Elizabeth Schmitz and Felix Leo Schmitz of Lincoln. Elizabeth is the oldest of five siblings - Jennifer (Schmitz) Walsh, Port Macquarie (NSW) Australia, Jonathon Francis Schmitz, Mt Kuringai, NSW, Australia, Benjamin Terence Schmitz, Pickrell, and Nicholas Patrick Schmitz, Denver, CO. Elizabeth leaves behind many loving uncles, aunts and cousins. Elizabeth always made those around her feel happy. She was a joyful presence.

Memorials/donations can be made to the National Down Syndrome Society, Smiletrain.org, or the charity of your choice. At some future time, Elizabeth will rest with her father in the National Military Cemetery, Omaha.