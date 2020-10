Ella Karpisek

Ella Karpisek, 99, of Wilber, passed away on October 22, 2020 at the Wilber Care Center.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 5 – 7 p.m. at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber. Services will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Wilber Care Center or to Wilber Fire & Rescue.