Elsie Kay Sejkora

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Liberty Christian Church with Jon Palmquist officiating. A family prayer service will begin at 10:45 a.m. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A memorial has been established to the Liberty Christian Church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Elsie's online register book at www.ghchapel.com.