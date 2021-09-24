Menu
Emily Betka
Emily M. Betka

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Family prayer service will be held Monday at 1:45 p.m. at the church. The service will be live streamed by the church. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday one hour prior to the service. The family will greet relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to Christ Community Scholarship Fund or Gideons International.


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2021.
So thankful To have known Emily. She was a light in the world of darkness, a breathe of fresh air,and a loving, caring lady. I thank my God for every remembrance of you Emily. With love and prayers Joane
Joane M. Jones
Friend
September 23, 2021
