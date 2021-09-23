Menu
Emily M. Betka
Emily M. Betka

Emily M. Betka, 95, of Beatrice died on Monday, September 20, 2021 at her home. She was born on July 1, 1926 to Albert and Antonie Novak on the family farm near Milligan. The youngest of eight children, she attended school at District 48, in Saline County and graduated from Milligan High School in 1943. She attended nurses training at St. Elizabeth's Hospital through the United States Cadet Nurse Corp. She met Linus R. Betka shortly before graduating from high school and they were married December 22, 1945 in Geneva. They lived on a farm near Geneva for ten years. During this time their son, Raymond Lynn, and daughter, Jacquelene Jean, were born. In 1956, they moved to Beatrice and Emily was busy with her children's activities, including Girl Scout leadership and involvement at Centenary United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Gideons Auxiliary. She and Linus became charter members of Christ Community Church in 1985. In 1966, she became office manager for their Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Agency. She worked in that capacity for nearly 33 years until April 15, 1998, when Linus passed away. Emily enjoyed raising flowers, having a vegetable garden, motor home traveling, and fishing with Linus.

Emily is survived by her son, Raymond (Janet) Betka of Naples, FL; daughter Jacquelene (Terry) Koch of Lyons; five grandchildren, Troy (Shari) Betka of Elizabeth, CO, Mindy Quinsey of Bonita Springs, FL, Greg (Leanne) Koch of Spokane, WA, Jill Koch of Phoenix, AZ, and Jeff (Kristy) Koch of Emporia, KS; five great-grandchildren, Kyle Quinsey, Collin Quinsey, Grant Koch, Lindsay Koch, and Kamron Koch; many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Antonie Kabes Novak; husband, Linus Betka in 1998; infant grandson, Travis Betka; siblings, Anna (Rudolph) Jansky, Frank (Emilie) Novak, Ella (Jim) Hrouda, Rose (Roy) Meyer, infant Edward Novak, Jarmilla (Otto) Kottas, and Angeline (Frederick) Kottas.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Christ Community Church in Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Family prayer service will be held Monday at 1:45 p.m. at the church. The service will be live streamed by the church. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Monday one hour prior to the service. The family will greet relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to Christ Community Scholarship Fund or Gideons International. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.


So thankful To have known Emily. She was a light in the world of darkness, a breathe of fresh air,and a loving, caring lady. I thank my God for every remembrance of you Emily. With love and prayers Joane
Joane M. Jones
Friend
September 23, 2021
