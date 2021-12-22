Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Beatrice Daily Sun
Beatrice Daily Sun Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Emmalean Parde
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Emmalean Rosetta Parde

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Renae Koehler officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation with Ron and Betty Leners in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net


Published by Beatrice Daily Sun from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Lying in State
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Dec
22
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St, Beatrice, NE
Dec
23
Prayer Service
10:45a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice
NE
Dec
23
Service
10:00a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice
NE
Dec
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.