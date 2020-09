Eric T. Hedges

Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Community Church of Beatrice with Jack Magness officiating. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the service on Wednesday. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. Inurnment will be held at a later date.