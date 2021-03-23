Ernest A. Olsan

Ernest A. Olsan, a lifelong farmer of rural Gretna, passed away March 16, 2021. He was born April 28, 1940.

Olsan was proceeded in death by his wife Audrey (Trauernicht); parents Albin and Bessie (Lunak) Olsan; sister Helen Wagner and infant brother George; nephews Kevin and Chad Wagner. He is survived by sisters Lilly (Bob Woodward) Circo of Carter Lake, IA and Albina Lawrence of Chandler, AZ; children David Olsan of Beatrice, Stacey (Dustin) Fletcher of Springfield and Amy (Joel) Cook of Ashland; one grandson Tucker Cook; nieces and nephews.

Visitation Thursday, March 25, 5-7 p.m. at Roeder Mortuary-Gretna. Funeral Service Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m. at Gretna Resurrection Lutheran Church 153 S. McKenna Ave. Interment Fairview Cemetery. Memorials to the Gretna American Legion or Gretna Volunteer Fire Department. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. Gretna Chapel, 11710 Standing Stone, Gretna.