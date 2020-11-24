Ervin R. Parde

Ervin R. Parde, 94 years of age, of Beatrice, formerly of Filley passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Homestead House in Beatrice. He was born on February 21, 1926 near Adams to Heye and Tena (Tholen) Parde. Ervin attended Olney School until the 8th grade. He married Elva Lenners at Zion Lutheran Church near Pickrell on August 1, 1948. Ervin farmed south of Adams and east of Filley, worked at Jurgens Skelgas, owned the Filley Tavern, worked for the Beatrice Cemetery and was an insurance agent for Gage County Insurance. He also loved maintaining the roads for Filley Township. Ervin was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Filley, Eagles Aerie #531, Filley Volunteer Fire Department and the Hooker and Filley Township Boards. He enjoyed woodworking, building furniture, gardening, playing his guitar and singing country music and traveling to Branson to see country music shows.

Ervin is survived by his wife, Elva; daughters, Bonnie Bartels and husband Lorin, Vicki Busboom and husband Dennis, both of Beatrice, Karen Parde of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Jenny Busboom and husband Paul, Kelli Arens and husband Randy, Jeff Busboom and wife Jennifer, Justin Busboom and wife Mavie, Brett Busboom, Nate Parde and wife Sandy; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Emmalean Parde, Dorothy Parde, Irene Fritzen and husband Lavern; brothers-in-law, John Lenners, Henry Lenners and wife Ann, Donald Lenners and wife Elnora, all of Beatrice; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randy; brothers, Marvin and Norman; and sisters-in-law, Marie Hajek and husband John and Evalena Lenners.

Private Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Filley Cemetery near Filley with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. The service will be able to be viewed on the mortuary's facebook page Wednesday afternoon after the completion of the service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Social distancing and masks will be required at the mortuary. Memorials are suggested to the American Lutheran Church in Filley in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.