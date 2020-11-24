Esther Marcile Chermak

Esther Marcile (Damrow) Knispel Chermak, 92 years of age, passed away at the Beatrice Community Hospital Sunday morning, November 22, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1928 on the family farm near Beatrice to Thomas H. and Marie (Kechley) Damrow. Esther grew up on the family farm, attended "Bridges" District 101 rural school and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1945. Esther and Alvin Knispel were married on July 24, 1948 until he passed away (1985) and were parents of three children Marla Beth, Scott Alan, and Kimberly Denise. She worked at Northern Natural Gas Pipeline for 5 years, was Clerk and Deputy Clerk in Gage County 1952-1955, and then employed at Store Kraft Mfg. Co, from 1969-1985. Esther and Charles Chermak were married on April 16, 1989 until he passed away (2000). Esther was active in PTA as Lifetime member and past president of Paddock Lane PTA, and member Beatrice PTA Council; an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice teaching Sunday School, Church Council member, Altar guild, acted as treasurer of the memorial and special gifts fund, active in church circle and Citizen League, and member of the first leadership team of Stephen's Ministry; member of Sewing for Grandchildren; bowled on Sr. Citizen League; and past Matron of Vesper Chapter #9 of OES.

Survivors include children Scott (Judy) Knispel of Beatrice and Kimberly (Gerry) Maucher of Hayes Center; 5 grandchildren Jacqueline (Ryan) Mraz, Susan (Seth) Wecker, Benjamin (Taylor) Maucher, Katie (Robert) Sottiaux, and Jack (fiancé Melissa) Knispel; 6 great-grandchildren Rylee & Jeremiah Mraz, Kinslee & Barrett Wecker, Gabriel & Graysen Maucher; brother Franklin (Betty) Damrow; sisters Ruby Lehmann Augustine, Kathryn Overbeck, Marjorie Epp; many nephews and nieces and great-nephews and nieces and cousins; brother-in-law Harry (Shirley) Chermak; and longtime friend Jeanne Harms. Esther was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter Marla Beth Knispel; husbands Alvin Knispel (1985) and Charles Chermak (2000); brother Thomas (Evelyn) Damrow; brothers-in-law Walter Lehmann, Web Augustine, Harold Epp and Harlan Overbeck; sisters-in-law Louise (Edward) Splichal and Judy Norbert.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Reverend Ernesto Medina and Reverend Marilyn Hasemann officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page. Private graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The Graveside services will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. The body will lie in state from 5-8:00 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and not at the church. Masks and social distancing are required at all public activities. A memorial has been established to St. John Lutheran Church, PEO Home, or the Paddock Lane PTO with the funeral home in charge. Sign Esther's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.