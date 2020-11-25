Esther Marcile Chermak

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Reverend Ernesto Medina and Reverend Marilyn Hasemann officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page. Private graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The Graveside services will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. The body will lie in state from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and not at the church. Masks and social distancing are required at all public activities. A memorial has been established to St. John Lutheran Church, PEO Home, or the Paddock Lane PTO with the funeral home in charge. Sign Esther's online guest book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.