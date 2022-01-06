Esther Maxine Schimenti

Esther Maxine (Maschmeier) Schimenti, 96 years of age, of Beatrice passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born on March 18, 1925 in Beatrice to John and Nora (Jurgens) Maschmeier. Esther was baptized at rural Emmaus Church also known as the Maschmeier Church. She attended country schools and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1942. Esther taught country school in 1943 and for several years after. She married John Schimenti on November 15, 1948 in Beatrice. Esther worked at JC Penney stores for 30 plus years. She was an honorary member of the Eagles Club, a lifetime member of the Legion Auxiliary, served many years on the Election Board and was a past Red Hat Society member. Esther enjoyed collecting Santas, Christmas ornaments, loved to paint china with Eva, go Christmas shopping in Topeka with Sue, Diane, Eva, Janet, Emmie and friends through the years and having lunch with the Penney's women.

Esther is survived by a daughter, Margie Schimenti of Omaha; son, Kent Schimenti of Yutan; godson, Jay Hemphill of Diller; granddaughter, Kristine Donahue and husband Tom; grandson, Kyle Schimenti and wife Samantha; great-grandchildren, Klayton, Dawson and Delaney Donahue; great-granddog, Jenny; and sisters, Lois Bessler and husband Emery of Plymouth and Adele Schroll of Beatrice. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John on July 25, 1990; sister, Leona Hemphill; brother, Carl Maschmeier; and best friend, Eva Meyn.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 10, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Casual attire is suggested. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 4 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.