Esther Ann Weichel

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Plymouth with Pastor Justin Dauck officiating. Burial will be at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Plymouth. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Plymouth with the church elders in charge. A register book is also available online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com for messages of condolence.